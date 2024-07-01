Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 1.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $57.97. 2,712,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,018,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

