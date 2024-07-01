Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) vs. MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) Critical Review

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and MariaDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI -32.57% 417.94% 13.40% MariaDB -73.29% N/A -121.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellebrite DI and MariaDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $325.11 million 7.57 -$81.10 million ($0.58) -20.60 MariaDB $53.11 million 0.69 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MariaDB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariaDB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cellebrite DI and MariaDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 6 0 3.00 MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Cellebrite DI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than MariaDB.

Volatility & Risk

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats MariaDB on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

