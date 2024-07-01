CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. 204,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,616. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.