Cardano Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.46 billion and $262.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.09 or 0.05480041 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00046412 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008432 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014719 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012932 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010798 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,007,766,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,755,521,853 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.