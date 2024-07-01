Cardano Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.46 billion and $262.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.09 or 0.05480041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00046412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,007,766,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,755,521,853 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

