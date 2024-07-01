Capital One Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,398 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 6,287 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE COF traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.85. 1,573,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

