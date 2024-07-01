Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Set at C$119.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.63.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$107.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $23,468,681. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

