Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTAI. Bank of America lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $1.28 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 8,715.72%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,022 shares of company stock valued at $225,656. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

