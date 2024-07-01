California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, California BanCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on California BanCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

California BanCorp Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in California BanCorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,342. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.