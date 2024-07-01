BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

BWXT stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 96,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

