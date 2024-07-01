Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197. The company has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

