Bureau Veritas SA (BVVBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.78 on July 26th

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.7799 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
Shares of BVVBY stock opened at C$55.40 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of C$44.55 and a one year high of C$61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.54.
About Bureau Veritas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.