Bureau Veritas SA (BVVBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.78 on July 26th

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.7799 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVVBY stock opened at C$55.40 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of C$44.55 and a one year high of C$61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.54.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

