Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

