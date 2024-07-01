Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $45.33

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

