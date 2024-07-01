Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT at $110.83

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 177.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after purchasing an additional 272,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

