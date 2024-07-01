Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $163.20

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $149.02 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,844,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,556 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 206.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

