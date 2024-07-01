Brokerages Set Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT at $17.80

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

NYXH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NYXH

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Nyxoah Stock Up 1.5 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. ( NASDAQ:NYXH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah accounts for 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.