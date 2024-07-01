Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $23.43

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MP Materials stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 2.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 65,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 51.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 12.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

