Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

