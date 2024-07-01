Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLIN
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.