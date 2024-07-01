Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.96

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €62.96 ($67.70) and last traded at €63.12 ($67.87), with a volume of 211519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €62.96 ($67.70).

Brenntag Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €69.21 and a 200 day moving average of €76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.