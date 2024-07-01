Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Brenmiller Energy Price Performance
Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
