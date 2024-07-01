Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

