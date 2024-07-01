Breakwater Capital Group Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

