Breakwater Capital Group Sells 4,772 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,737,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,724,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

