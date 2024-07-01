Breakwater Capital Group Sells 171 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $97.19. 9,058,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,035. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

