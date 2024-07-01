Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 543 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,888,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,463,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,583. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

