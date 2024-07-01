Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $210,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. 7,872,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

