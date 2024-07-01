Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.