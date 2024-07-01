Breakwater Capital Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,133,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 158,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,293. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

