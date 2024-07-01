Breakwater Capital Group Buys 15,382 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF makes up 1.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 3.77% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

XSHQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,205 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

