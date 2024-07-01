Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. 2,440,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

