BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in June

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BrainsWay Price Performance

BrainsWay stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,477. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

