Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 235,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $270,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,787,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,204.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard bought 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

ACRS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,422. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.