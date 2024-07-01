Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.27. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BOXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

