BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,624. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

