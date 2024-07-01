BNB Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $86.21 billion and $1.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $584.11 or 0.00922027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,181 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

