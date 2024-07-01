Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.23 and a 200 day moving average of $246.46. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

