Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $118,000 in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Nuvectis Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 922,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,482. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $116.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

