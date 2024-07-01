Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 59.6% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 165.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,387 shares of company stock worth $151,174,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.