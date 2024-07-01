Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,578 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 133,125 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 86.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 36,956,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,998,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.