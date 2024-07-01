Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

ESI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.