Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,450. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

