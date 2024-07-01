BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.66. 34,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

