BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,470,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,182. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0889 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

