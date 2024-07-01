BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $337,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $787.32. 769,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

