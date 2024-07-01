Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

BSM stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

