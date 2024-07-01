BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $432,737,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.16. 603,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.