BKM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $262.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.58.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
