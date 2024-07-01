BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $844.45 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001633 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

