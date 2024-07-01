Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $7.80 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $395.42 or 0.00624170 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.80 billion and $179.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,351.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,726,766 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

