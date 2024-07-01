Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.94 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $63,148.42 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,245.23 billion and approximately $26.94 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00614750 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045236 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00070900 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,096 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
