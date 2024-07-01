Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

Biotricity Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BTCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 53,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

